How Much Income You Need To Be Considered Rich In Every State In America

It’s not how much you make, it’s how much you keep. Unless, of course, you’re talking about this list of how much income you need to make to be considered rich in every state in America.

The list below, broken out alphabetically by state, shows how much money you need to make to be considered in the top 5% in each state. Some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, required much lower income to be considered a top earner, while states like California and New Jersey require incomes of $250K+ just to crack the upper echelon. There are even a few shockers on this list, like North Dakota. Who would have thought people there had to make well over $200K to be in the top 5%?

Anyway, here is the list to see where you stack up. Because it’s always good to measure your income against others. It keeps you motivated and it might finally force you to ask for a raise so you, too, can join the top 5%.

Alabama

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $189,695

Median household income: $51,734

Alaska

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $242,208

Median household income: $75,463

Arizona

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $220,936

Median household income: $62,055

Arkansas

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $176,997

Median household income: $48,952

California

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $80,440

Colorado

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $77,127

Connecticut

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $78,833

Delaware

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,059

Median household income: $70,176

Florida

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $226,319

Median household income: $59,227

Georgia

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%:$233,979

Median household income: $61,980

Hawaii

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $83,102

Idaho

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,218

Median household income: $60,999

Illinois

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,218

Median household income: $69,187

Indiana

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%:$194,407

Median household income: $57,603

Iowa

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,328

Median household income: $61,691

Kansas

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $211,256

Median household income: $62,087

Kentucky

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $185,241

Median household income: $52,295

Louisiana

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,417

Median household income: $51,073

Maine

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $202,639

Median household income: $58,924

Maryland

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $86,738

Massachusetts

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $85,843

Michigan

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $209,099

Median household income: $59,58

Minnesota

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $244,552

Median household income: $74,593

Mississippi

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $172,337

Median household income: $45,792

Missouri

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $201,541

Median household income: $57,409

Montana

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $187,867

Median household income: $57,153

Nebraska

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $203,793

Median household income: $63,229

Nevada

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $221,626

Median household income: $63,276

New Hampshire

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $77,933

New Jersey

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $85,751

New Mexico

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $192,480

Median household income: $51,945

New York

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $72,108

North Carolina

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $213,009

Median household income: $57,341

North Dakota

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $220,611

Median household income: $64,577

Ohio

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $204,940

Median household income: $58,642

Oklahoma

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $194,523

Median household income: $54,449

Oregon

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $229,747

Median household income: $67,058

Pennsylvania

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $233,467

Median household income: $63,463

Rhode Island

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,524

Median household income: $71,169

South Carolina

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $204,826

Median household income: $56,227

South Dakota

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $190,156

Median household income: $59,533

Tennessee

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $205,063

Median household income: $56,071

Texas

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $241,212

Median household income: $64,034

Utah

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,835

Median household income: $75,780

Vermont

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $212,823

Median household income: $63,001

Virginia

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $76,456

Washington

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+

Median household income: $78,687

West Virginia

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $171,816

Median household income: $48,850

Wisconsin

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $202,582

Median household income: $64,168

Wyoming

Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,944

Median household income: $65,003

[H/T USA Today]

