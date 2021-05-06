How Much Income You Need To Be Considered Rich In Every State In America
Advertiser Disclosure
The Wealth Gang team writes about financial information, passive income ideas, apps, programs, cash management tools and other wealth gadgets that we think you might want to use or learn more about. Sometimes, we write about products, services or items that might be associated with affiliate partnerships. In these instances, we will earn a small percentage of the revenue from sales. There is, of course, no cost to you.
Thank you for all your support! Without you, we could not keep this site running. Gang Gang!
It’s not how much you make, it’s how much you keep. Unless, of course, you’re talking about this list of how much income you need to make to be considered rich in every state in America.
The list below, broken out alphabetically by state, shows how much money you need to make to be considered in the top 5% in each state. Some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, required much lower income to be considered a top earner, while states like California and New Jersey require incomes of $250K+ just to crack the upper echelon. There are even a few shockers on this list, like North Dakota. Who would have thought people there had to make well over $200K to be in the top 5%?
Anyway, here is the list to see where you stack up. Because it’s always good to measure your income against others. It keeps you motivated and it might finally force you to ask for a raise so you, too, can join the top 5%.
Alabama
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $189,695
- Median household income: $51,734
Alaska
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $242,208
- Median household income: $75,463
Arizona
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $220,936
- Median household income: $62,055
Arkansas
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $176,997
- Median household income: $48,952
California
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $80,440
Colorado
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $77,127
Connecticut
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $78,833
Delaware
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,059
- Median household income: $70,176
Florida
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $226,319
- Median household income: $59,227
Georgia
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%:$233,979
- Median household income: $61,980
Hawaii
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $83,102
Idaho
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,218
- Median household income: $60,999
Illinois
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,218
- Median household income: $69,187
Indiana
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%:$194,407
- Median household income: $57,603
Iowa
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,328
- Median household income: $61,691
Kansas
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $211,256
- Median household income: $62,087
Kentucky
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $185,241
- Median household income: $52,295
Louisiana
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,417
- Median household income: $51,073
Maine
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $202,639
- Median household income: $58,924
Maryland
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $86,738
Massachusetts
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $85,843
Michigan
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $209,099
- Median household income: $59,58
Minnesota
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $244,552
- Median household income: $74,593
Mississippi
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $172,337
- Median household income: $45,792
Missouri
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $201,541
- Median household income: $57,409
Montana
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $187,867
- Median household income: $57,153
Nebraska
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $203,793
- Median household income: $63,229
Nevada
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $221,626
- Median household income: $63,276
New Hampshire
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $77,933
New Jersey
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $85,751
New Mexico
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $192,480
- Median household income: $51,945
New York
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $72,108
North Carolina
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $213,009
- Median household income: $57,341
North Dakota
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $220,611
- Median household income: $64,577
Ohio
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $204,940
- Median household income: $58,642
Oklahoma
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $194,523
- Median household income: $54,449
Oregon
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $229,747
- Median household income: $67,058
Pennsylvania
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $233,467
- Median household income: $63,463
Rhode Island
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,524
- Median household income: $71,169
South Carolina
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $204,826
- Median household income: $56,227
South Dakota
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $190,156
- Median household income: $59,533
Tennessee
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $205,063
- Median household income: $56,071
Texas
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $241,212
- Median household income: $64,034
Utah
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $235,835
- Median household income: $75,780
Vermont
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $212,823
- Median household income: $63,001
Virginia
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $76,456
Washington
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $250,000+
- Median household income: $78,687
West Virginia
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $171,816
- Median household income: $48,850
Wisconsin
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $202,582
- Median household income: $64,168
Wyoming
- Minimum annual income to be in the top 5%: $199,944
- Median household income: $65,003
[H/T USA Today]